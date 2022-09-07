Daily Sabah logo

PHOTO GALLERY
Top 10 best value European cities for holidaymakers announced

by Daily Sabah Sep 07, 2022 9:07 pm +03 +03:00

Having a vacation in western European cities has become cheaper than in their eastern counterparts for the first time in 15 years, according to the latest data released by the U.K.-based Post Office’s City Costs Barometer.

The list was prepared by taking into consideration the costs for two nights’ three-star weekend accommodation, meals, as well as costs for sightseeing, transportation and cultural attractions.

10. Rome, Italy - $239.3

Shutterstock

9. Dubrovnik, Croatia - $367.7

Shutterstock

8. Berlin, Germany - $366.1

Shutterstock

7. Madrid, Spain - $345.2

Shutterstock

6. Prague, Czech Republic - $287

Shutterstock

5. Budapest, Hungary - $255.2

Shutterstock

4. Riga, Latvia - $254.5

Shutterstock

3. Krakow, Poland - $252.4

Shutterstock

2. Lisbon, Portugal - $251.8

Shutterstock

1. Athens, Greece - $239.3

Shutterstock

