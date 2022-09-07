Top 10 best value European cities for holidaymakers announced

Having a vacation in western European cities has become cheaper than in their eastern counterparts for the first time in 15 years, according to the latest data released by the U.K.-based Post Office’s City Costs Barometer.

The list was prepared by taking into consideration the costs for two nights’ three-star weekend accommodation, meals, as well as costs for sightseeing, transportation and cultural attractions.

10. Rome, Italy - $239.3

Shutterstock