After a series of actors, Nicolas Cage is the next set to bring the famous Count Dracula to life in his new project "Renfield." The first set of photos have been released by People magazine, and people had a hard time recognizing the famous actor in his role.

People are looking forward to discovering Cage's Dracula interpretation. The script was written by "Walking Dead" writer Robert Kirkman and "Rick and Morty" writer Ryan Ridley.

On-set photos revealed the famous actor in a velvet suit with spooky pale makeup, slicked-back hair and long vampiric fingernails.

The dark American fantasy-horror-comedy film will be screened in April. Nicolas Hoult plays Renfield, Count Dracula's butler, who decides to quit his job after falling in love.

Bram Stoker's iconic character Dracula was previously portrayed by big names such as Christopher Lee, Gary Oldman, Gerard Butler, Luke Evans and Jonathan Rhys Meyers.