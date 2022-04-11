Kumari: Navratri festival in India

A girl dressed as a Kumari is worshipped by devotees during rituals to celebrate the Hindu festival of Navratri inside the Adyapeath temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 10, 2022.

Kumari Puja is an Indian Hindu Tradition mainly celebrated during the Durga Puja/Basanti Puja/Navratri according to the Hindu calendar. Kumari actually describes a young virgin girl from the age of 1 to 16 who is getting worshipped during the transition of Ashtami/Navami tithi of Durga Puja/Navratri according to Hindu mythology. It is believed that Kumari Puja grants many blessings to the worshipers and as well as the little girl too. Devotees believe it will overcome all barriers and dangers for the little girls in the coming future and also, she will be empowered to handle any stress and obstruction in her coming life.

(Reuters Photo)