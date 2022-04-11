Daily Sabah logo

Kumari: Navratri festival in India

by agencies Apr 11, 2022 3:54 pm +03 +03:00

A girl dressed as a Kumari is worshipped by devotees during rituals to celebrate the Hindu festival of Navratri inside the Adyapeath temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 10, 2022.

Kumari Puja is an Indian Hindu Tradition mainly celebrated during the Durga Puja/Basanti Puja/Navratri according to the Hindu calendar. Kumari actually describes a young virgin girl from the age of 1 to 16 who is getting worshipped during the transition of Ashtami/Navami tithi of Durga Puja/Navratri according to Hindu mythology. It is believed that Kumari Puja grants many blessings to the worshipers and as well as the little girl too. Devotees believe it will overcome all barriers and dangers for the little girls in the coming future and also, she will be empowered to handle any stress and obstruction in her coming life.

(Reuters Photo)

A girl dressed as a Kumari waits to attend the rituals to celebrate the Hindu festival of Navratri outside the Adyapeath temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Young girls are seen participating in the Kumari Puja at the Adyapith temple, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A girl dressed as a Kumari blesses a devotee during rituals to celebrate the Hindu festival of Navratri inside the Adyapeath temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Boys search for coins as Hindu devotees immerse barley saplings as offerings in the River Tawi during the Navratri festival in Jammu, India, April 10, 2022. The offerings are made as part of a ritual marking the end of the nine-day-long festival.

(AP Photo)

Young girls are being worshipped during the Kumari Puja by their mothers at the Adyapith Temple, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Hindu devotees prepare to immerse barley saplings as offerings in the River Tawi during Navratri festival in Jammu, India, April 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A young girl seen on her mobile after participating in the Kumari Puja at the Adyapith temple, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A devotee immerses barley saplings as offerings in the River Tawi during Navratri festival in Jammu, India, April 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Young girls are seen participating in the Kumari Puja at the Adyapith temple, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A devotee prepares to immerse barley saplings as offerings in the River Tawi during the Navratri festival in Jammu, India, April 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Girls dressed as Kumari arrive to attend rituals to celebrate the Hindu festival of Navratri at the Adyapeath temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Devotees worship girls dressed as Kumari during rituals to celebrate the Hindu festival of Navratri inside the Adyapeath temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Top view of the inside of Adyapith Temple showing around 2,000 young girls as they participate in Kumari Puja this year, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Hindu devotees perform rituals and immerse barley saplings as offerings in the River Tawi during the Navratri festival in Jammu, India, April 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Young girls are seen participating during the Kumari Puja at the Adyapith temple, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A boy collects barley saplings immersed by Hindu devotees as offerings in the River Tawi during the Navratri festival in Jammu, India, April 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A young girl is dressed up for the Kumari Puja ritual at the Adyapith temple, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

