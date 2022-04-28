Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday that Robert Pattinson will star in the sequel to "The Batman," directed once again by Matt Reeves.

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Reeves took the floor and confirmed that he would rewrite and direct the sequel, but did not share any details about the highly anticipated film.

“Thank you all for your tremendous support for Batman. I am excited to return to this world for the next chapter,” Reeves told moviegoers.

"The Batman" has become the highest grossing movie of 2022 so far.

Despite the dark atmosphere of Gotham and the film's three-hour length, "The Batman" managed to get full marks from the critics. The cast also included Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Paul Dano (The Riddler), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred) and John Turturro (Carmine Falcone).

Warner Bros. had previously released movies like "Dune" and "The Matrix: Resurrections" simultaneously in theaters and the streaming platform HBO Max, however, "The Batman" was the first movie to receive a private theatrical release since the start of the pandemic era.

"The Batman" recently aired on HBO Max and was a hit with 4.1 million views, according to Deadline.