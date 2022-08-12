Türkiye's 10 most beautiful cycling routes

Here are the most scenic bike paths in Türkiye, and the views when you can take a break.
Suitable for all four seasons: The Köyceğiz-Ortaca-Dalaman route.
The Köyceğiz-Ortaca-Dalaman Cycling Route, which was designed and created as "The ECO Trails in 2018," is an eco-tourism-oriented long-distance bicycle route within the borders of these three districts of Muğla, each more beautiful than the other. With 14 routes, five in Köyceğiz, four in Ortaca and five in Dalaman, and the intermediate zones connecting them, the total route length is 700 kilometers (435 miles). The most beautiful aspect of these routes, which also include walking paths, is that there are directional signs and signboards on the route in accordance with international standards. The climate of the region is suitable for cycling in all seasons. While determining the route, old roads and paths were also taken into account. While pedaling on this route, you will admire both historical roads and natural beauties.
Muğla, Türkiye, undated. (Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA))
For beginners: Izmir Üçkuyular-Bostanlı-Sasalı Wildlife Park-Seyrek.
It is one of the most comfortable Izmir bicycle routes with a total 40 kilometer round trip. The route is especially for people who have just started cycling because it offers a great tour opportunity without getting into traffic, using the bike path and without going uphill.
View from above into the shadow of the bike in Sasalı Wildlife Park. Oct. 11, 2020, Izmir, Türkiye.
Cycling paradise: Gökçeada.
Gökçeada is one of the Princes' Islands, accessible by ferry from Istanbul.
Gökçeada is a complete cycling paradise in the spring months when the tourists have not started to arrive yet. You can cycle around the island and enjoy the magnificent natural beauty. The island tour, which is around 100 kilometers, is the most challenging. The 20-kilometer Kuzu Port-Tepeköy route and the 30-kkilometer Kuzu Port-Dereköy-Marmararos Waterfall route continue through magnificent nature where magnificent views of Semadirek (Samothrace) can be seen from different angles. The difficulty level is medium, meaning you'll do both sports and enjoy the island. The Kuzulimanı-Kafalos, Dereköy-Gizli Harbor and Kuzu Harbor-Maviköy routes are other noteworthy cycling routes of the island.
A seven-day journey: Taurus Mountains
Spring is the best time for cycling in the south of Turkey. Toroslar Cycling Route is a seven-day route in total, starting from Antalya and ending in Fethiye. On the journey that lasts approximately 323 kilometers, you ascend from sea level to the summit of the Taurus Mountains, to an altitude of 1,830 meters, and descend again.
The tour takes you to to Çıralı, on a part of the Lycian Way, Gelidonya Lighthouse, Finike, Avlan the summit of Kizlarsivrisi Mountain, Elmalı, Gömbe Plateau, Saklıkent, Kayaköy and ending in Fethiye.
The route reminiscent of Swiss landscapes: Kazımpaşa-Akmeşe-Sapanca Lake
If you want to travel among trees blooming with the arrival of spring and the magnificent landscapes that remind you of Switzerland, you can try the Kazımpaşa-Akmeşe and Sapanca Lake route. The moderately difficult 70 kilometer route, which you can go with a road bike, starts from Serdivan and completing the tour with a beautiful view of Sapanca Lake.
A landscape photo of Donatım Park in Sakarya.
Bodrum Knidos: Experience a blue cruise by land
If you are one of those who do not want to get away from the sea, even by bike, this route is for you. The total length of the route, which starts from Bodrum and ends in Knidos, is 295 kilometers. The route passes through Longoz Bay, Yediadalar and Bördübet Bay, which is suitable for camping. The route level is difficult.
The Knidos amphoras in Bodrum Underwater Archaeology Museum, Türkiye.
Enjoy the view: Kapıdağ Peninsula
Kapıdağ Peninsula, which is one of the special regions of the Marmara Region with its virgin bays and natural beaches, is located within the borders of Balıkesir. Promising a journey that is as calm as possible, in touch with nature, the route tours the peninsula from the seaside and ends at the starting point, Erdek, at the end of 95 kilometers. Those who wish can end this route in Bandırma by making an extra 10 kilometers of cycling. The route, some of which is on dirt roads, has considerable ramps, but encountering a magnificent view of the Marmara Sea on the highest hill of every slope will definitely motivate you.
The Kapıdağ Peninsula is a tombolo in northwestern Anatolia extending into the Sea of Marmara in Türkiye's Balıkesir Province.
A route with lots of activity: Köprülü Canyon
Köprülü Canyon is one of the most beautiful cycling routes of Antalya and a path where you will be accompanied by magnificent natural beauties from the beginning to the end. This is a region famous for rafting and trekking activities as well as bicycle tours. Köprülü Canyon is approximately 90 kilometers from the center of Antalya.
The route where blue and green embrace: Kaputaş-Kaş-Demre.
If you are one of those people who love to pedal in pursuit of the world's unique landscapes of the earth, you should definitely try the Kaputaş-Kaş-Demre region.
Kaputaş Beach drone photo, Kalkan Kaş, Mediterranean Sea Antalya, Türkiye.
