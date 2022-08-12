Türkiye's 10 most beautiful cycling routes

Here are the most scenic bike paths in Türkiye, and the views when you can take a break.

Suitable for all four seasons: The Köyceğiz-Ortaca-Dalaman route.

The Köyceğiz-Ortaca-Dalaman Cycling Route, which was designed and created as "The ECO Trails in 2018," is an eco-tourism-oriented long-distance bicycle route within the borders of these three districts of Muğla, each more beautiful than the other. With 14 routes, five in Köyceğiz, four in Ortaca and five in Dalaman, and the intermediate zones connecting them, the total route length is 700 kilometers (435 miles). The most beautiful aspect of these routes, which also include walking paths, is that there are directional signs and signboards on the route in accordance with international standards. The climate of the region is suitable for cycling in all seasons. While determining the route, old roads and paths were also taken into account. While pedaling on this route, you will admire both historical roads and natural beauties.

Muğla, Türkiye, undated. (Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA))

