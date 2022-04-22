The heart of the world's film industry, Hollywood, is a dream city for those who want to be an actor. As the transnational circulation of cinematographic images and the building block of growing intercultural communication, Hollywood has been a tremendous form of value for telling many stories for centuries. If we look from any window in the world, it is possible to see the magical Hollywood in some form.

We get attached to stories of Hollywood because we often empathize with them, finding some details related to ourselves. Undoubtedly, it is the actors who construct the artistic dimensions created by Hollywood's cathartic effect and design and manage the relations between reality and imagination. Acting has a liberating potential with the different roles it offers to professionals, with which viewers may easily identify. Actor Bojesse Christopher is among those who were struck by the liberating and aesthetic potential of Hollywood at a very young age. “I was drawn to acting because of my love for TV shows and movies. It felt like a kindred medium and space to explore and pursue. I went full steam ahead right away from age 15 to now, and beyond,” said Christopher in an exclusive interview.

Although we may remember him from many successful Hollywood movies, Christopher is best known for playing the reckless little brother Grommet/LBJ in Patrick Swayze's 20th-Century Fox classic original feature film “Point Break.” Over three decades in the industry, Christopher has appeared in more than 70 films and television projects in collaboration with a wide variety of notable talents, including Keanu Reeves, Patrick Swayze, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Kimble Simmons, Christopher Walken, Stephen Dorff, Norman Reedus, Drew Barrymore.

Acting is an expressionist art of performing the dissimilar, new and discovered together with creativity. Christopher has always embraced that art is not limited to an activity that only shapes matter and instead preferred to blend art with creativity whenever he felt capable. Noting that he was actually a bit of an introvert, the actor said: “There was a lot of creativity in me, but I wasn't sure how to express this energy outwardly. Then, I have seen and continue to see art and life in everything, everything I do and everyone I meet. Art is how you see and feel life.''

Apart from his acting career, Christopher is also a master intellectual spirit who coaches many actors, regardless of their origins, on their art journey. Based on different acting methods, including the techniques developed by Konstantin Stanislavski, Lee Strasberg and Sanford Meisner, he teaches large numbers of people from all walks of life.

Bojesse Christopher has appeared in more than 70 film and television projects throughout his career. (Courtesy of Christopher)

The successes he has achieved in the sector extend to Turkey, as well. Successful Turkish actors such as Kaan Urgancıoğlu, Büşra Pekin and Zeynep Oymak often went to Los Angeles for a period to receive training from him. Noting that it was a pleasure for him to work with these Turkish actors, Christopher said: “One in particular who I adore is Urgancıoğlu. He is an amazing person and a terrific actor. I have not been to Turkey yet, but I would love to visit and work in either the TV or film industry in the country.”

Christopher is extremely focused on being the healthiest version of himself physically, mentally and emotionally. While educating his students, he adopted the principle of being a guide for them. He reflects his passion for art to them – not only on the stage but also in real life – forms a strong team and even achieves a surrogate family atmosphere with them. He is brave, passionate and has the power to achieve anything he wishes on the path he believes in.

Stella Adler Conservatory Theater

Christopher’s acting training started with the legendary acting coach Stella Adle at the prestigious Stella Adler Conservatory Theater, which goes by the name of the Stella Adler Studio of Acting recently. The actor continued to get training from Academy Award-winning actress Shelley Winters at Actors Studio West. "I am honored to be a lifetime member of the studio,'' he said.

He was then trained by acting coach Sandy Marshall and immersed himself in the Sanford Meisner repetition technique. All the training he received was one of the important elements that fueled his love of art and acting. In terms of the importance of techniques in discovering talents, we can say that his latest focus on the Meisner technique was the point of change and transformation in Bojesse's acting career.

In this technique, actors should enter a scene emotionally alive, which means they need to put themselves into their character’s state. For this, they may even use personal memories. Then all other actions must be based on the spontaneity of the other actors’ doing, which creates a symbiotic but realistic ecosystem. If we try to understand the inner world of the technique, it suggests that acting is the art of revealing oneself. The actor must find himself in the text of the play, be himself on the stage and always play himself; should reveal their feelings about all the elements in the text of the play. The artist can only play himself, and the characters the player plays are variations of his personality.

Christopher also said that the most effective way to prepare for a character is to understand one’s own inner world. He added he finds himself in character and expresses himself through the character. According to him, for a creative character, actors have to “understand the author's intent by designing the presentation platform, then to discover who they are, what they want, how they feel about other people and of course to come to every scene with an idea. The most important thing is to listen to everything with a strong point of view.''

'Becoming friends and working with Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves is a dream come true'

Starring the late Patrick Swayze as a charismatic surfer and Keanu Reeves as the FBI agent sent to take him down, the original 1991 classic “Point Break,” the impressive work of Kathryn Bigelow, became one of the most-watched, admired and highly respected cult films of its time.

Bojesse Christopher and Jesse Christopher seen at Stand for Kids Annual Gala benefiting Orthopaedic Institute for Children at Twentieth Century Fox Studios Lot on Saturday, June 18, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (AP)

This master production is a heist in the middle of the ocean, presenting us with a true L.A. story with a magical combination of actor selection. The movie, which achieved incredible success at the box office with 83.5 million dollars in global ticket sales, was evaluated by some critics as superficial, absurd and macho when it was first released. However, with its story and energy, it managed to become a rare action classic that could make the audience feel the adrenaline of fighting crime. It is an undeniable fact that the unforgettable performances of Reeves and Swayze, one of the greatest actors in the history of cinema, were actually a reflection of the warm human relations they have built behind the camera. Therefore, after taking part in the same movie with them, Reeves and Swayze became one of the other elements that fueled the passion Christopher felt for his career. “I'm eternally grateful to have worked with some of the greatest actors in TV and film. Becoming friends and working with “Swayze and “Reeves is a dream come true,” he added.

‘Keanu is very gracious and friendly, smart, creative, talented too’

Although the first thing that comes to mind when Reeves is mentioned is the ”Matrix” film series, Reeves says in his interviews that the turning point for his career was the movie "Point Break." Reeves, whom we have seen in many different monumental roles over the years, has a place in our hearts as Hollywood's introverted, ultimate shy and "emotional man," as Christopher said. “He is an actor who is incredibly dedicated to his craft with his mind and productivity,” he noted.

It has not been easy to star in more than 80 films, television shows and video games since the 1980s and since then be named one of the greatest actors of the 21st century. These achievements surely help develop a person and their talent, but at the same time, it is directly proportional to being a decent person. Not so surprisingly, Reeves actually became a dear "brother" to Christopher. In a way, their “brotherly relationship,” Reeves' talented and determined personality, and his willingness to cooperate are the most important factors that boosted professional passion in Christopher.

''Keanu is very gracious and approachable. He is smart, creative, talented and open to ideas and collaboration. It is a real pleasure to work with him. He cares deeply and works extremely hard to authentically contribute all he can to the moment. I am still very close to him. He is the same today as he was the first day. He's tremendous,” he said, describing Reeves and their relationship.

On his fellow co-star, the late Swayze, he added: "He was an incredible man. I was close to Swayze until the end of his life. ‘Point Break’ is a family.”

When Christopher is mentioned, one of the other names that come to mind at that time was Drew Barrymore. It was a time when there were many sensational rumors that they were lovers, but the truth of the matter was completely different. The actor said, “Drew and I were very close friends for a long time in the early days of my career. To this day we are still good friends and love and respect each other. I am proud of the woman she is. I love her.”

Actor Bojesse Christopher attends the LA Premiere of "Point Break" held at TCL Chinese Theater on Tuesday, Dec.15, 2015, in Los Angeles. (AP)

‘First the thief, then the detective'

When Bojesse was asked to be a part of the reimagined “Point Break” movie, he didn't even think about it. ''I was asked by Alcon Entertainment, who produced the re-imagined ‘Point Break’ to appear. I could not say no,'' he said.

A remake of Katherine Bigelow's action-melodrama, starring Luke Bracey and Edgar Ramirez, the film presents the audience with action sequences visually impressive throughout the epic action sequences. Bojesse stated that he loved working with Bracey and Ramirez and that they were honored to remake “Point Break” and work with him. “I was surprised and happy that each and every one of them was so respectful of the original film and my performance in the original film. It was so much fun being asked to be a part of the reimagined ‘Point Break’ movie. I am still in contact with each of them. I admire each and every one of them as an actor and certainly as a person. Incredible people!”

After playing a criminal in the original film, Christopher appears as a detective in a completely opposite role in the 2015 remake. “I guess I look more like a law enforcement officer than a vagrant anymore, so now I have quite a few opportunities to play these kinds of roles, said the actor (laughing).

In his detective character, Christopher gradually approaches the role and eventually transforms into it, which proves that he can find himself in the characters he plays.