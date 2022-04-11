Haunting Canada boarding school shot wins World Press Photo 2022

A haunting image of red dresses hung on crosses along a roadside, with a rainbow in the background, commemorating children who died at a residential school created to assimilate Indigenous children in Canada won the prestigious World Press Photo award Thursday.

A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows the World Press Photo of the Year 2022 by Canadian photographer Amber Bracken, for The New York Times, depicting a red dress along a highway that signifies the children who died at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, June 19, 2021.

(Amber Bracken/World Press Photo Foundation)