Haunting Canada boarding school shot wins World Press Photo 2022

A haunting image of red dresses hung on crosses along a roadside, with a rainbow in the background, commemorating children who died at a residential school created to assimilate Indigenous children in Canada won the prestigious World Press Photo award Thursday.
A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows the World Press Photo of the Year 2022 by Canadian photographer Amber Bracken, for The New York Times, depicting a red dress along a highway that signifies the children who died at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, June 19, 2021.
This image provided by World Press Photo, part of a series titled "Amazonian Dystopia" by Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures, won the World Press Photo Long-Term Project award. It shows members of the Munduruku community lined up to board a plane at Altamira Airport, in Para, Brazil, June 14, 2013. After protesting at the site of the construction of the Belo Monte Dam on the Xingu River, they traveled to the national capital Brasilia to present their demands to the government. The Munduruku community inhabits the banks of another tributary of the Amazon, the Tapajos River, several hundred kilometers away, where the government has plans to build further hydroelectric projects. Despite pressure from Indigenous people, environmentalists and nongovernmental organizations, the Belo Monte project was built and completed in 2019.
This image provided by World Press Photo is part of a video composed of digital and film photographs titled "Blood is a Seed" ("La Sangre Es Una Semilla") by Isadora Romero won the World Press Photo Open Format award. The photo questions the disappearance of seeds, forced migration, colonization and the subsequent loss of ancestral knowledge.
This image provided by World Press Photo, part of a series titled "Amazonian Dystopia" by Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures, won the World Press Photo Long-Term Project award. It shows a member of the Quilombola community – an Afro-Brazilian community consisting of black Brazilians, some of whom are descendants of enslaved peoples from the African continent – laying passed out drunk on a bench, in Pedras Negras, Sao Francisco do Guapore, Rondonia, Brazil, Jan. 29, 2021. The process of providing land deeds to communities started by formerly enslaved people was already slow before Jair Bolsonaro's election. It has now stalled completely as a result of the president's resolve not to demarcate further land for such communities in the Amazon.
This image provided by World Press Photo is part of a video composed of digital and film photographs titled "Blood is a Seed" ("La Sangre Es Una Semilla") by Isadora Romero won the World Press Photo Open Format award. It questions the disappearance of seeds, forced migration, colonization and the subsequent loss of ancestral knowledge.
This image provided by World Press Photo, part of a series titled "Amazonian Dystopia" by Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures, won the World Press Photo Long-Term Project award. It shows a billboard with a message of support for President Bolsonaro standing alongside the Trans-Amazonian Highway, Altamira, Para, Brazil, July 20, 2020. It was financed by local farmers. Agribusiness is one of the president's main pillars of political support.
This image provided by World Press Photo by Matthew Abbott for National Geographic Magazine/Panos Pictures titled "Saving Forests With Fire" won the World Press Photo Story of the Year award. It shows Nawarddeken elder Conrad Maralngurra burning grass to protect the Mamadawerre community from late-season wildfires, in Mamadawerre, Arnhem Land, Australia, May 3, 2021. The late-evening fire will die out naturally once the temperature drops and moisture levels rise.
This image provided by World Press Photo, part of a series titled "Amazonian Dystopia" by Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures, won the World Press Photo Long-Term Project award. It shows women and children from the Piraha community standing next to their camp on the banks of the Maici River, watching drivers passing by on the Trans-Amazonian highway hoping to be given snacks or soft drinks, Humaita, Amazon, Brazil, Sept. 21, 2016.
This image provided by World Press Photo by Matthew Abbott for National Geographic Magazine/Panos Pictures, titled "Saving Forests With Fire," won the World Press Photo Story of the Year award. It shows a group of Nawarddeken elders hunting for turtles with homemade tools on floodplains near Gunbalanya, Arnhem Land, Australia, Oct. 31, 2021. They spent all day finding just two turtles, which are a popular delicacy. Soon the grass will be burned to make the hunt easier.
This image provided by World Press Photo is part of a video composed of digital and film photographs titled "Blood is a Seed" ("La Sangre Es Una Semilla") by Isadora Romero. It won the World Press Photo Open Format award, and questions the disappearance of seeds, forced migration, colonization, and the subsequent loss of ancestral knowledge.
This image provided by World Press Photo is part of a video composed of digital and film photographs titled "Blood is a Seed" ("La Sangre Es Una Semilla") by Isadora Romero. It won the World Press Photo Open Format award, and questions the disappearance of seeds, forced migration, colonization and the subsequent loss of ancestral knowledge.
A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows one for four images of the World Press Photo Story of the Year 2022 by Australian photographer Matthew Abbott for National Geographic/Panos Pictures. It depicts Indigenous Australians strategically burning land in a practice known as cool burning, in which fires move slowly, burn only the undergrowth, and remove the buildup of fuel that feeds bigger blazes in West Arnhem Land, Australia, May 2, 2021.
This image provided by World Press Photo, part of a series titled "Amazonian Dystopia" by Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures, won the World Press Photo Long-Term Project award. It shows an aerial view of the construction of the Belo Monte Dam on the Xingu River, Altamira, Para, Brazil, Sept. 3, 2013. More than 80% of the river's water has been diverted from its natural course to build the hydroelectric project. The drastic reduction in water flow has an adverse impact both on the environment and on the livelihoods of traditional communities living downstream of the dam.
This image provided by World Press Photo is part of a video composed of digital and film photographs titled "Blood is a Seed" ("La Sangre Es Una Semilla") by Isadora Romero. It won the World Press Photo Open Format award and questions the disappearance of seeds, forced migration, colonization and the subsequent loss of ancestral knowledge.
This image provided by World Press Photo, part of a series titled "Amazonian Dystopia" by Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures, won the World Press Photo Long-Term Project award. It shows massive deforestation is evident in Apui, a municipality along the Trans-Amazonian Highway, southern Amazon, Brazil, Aug. 24, 2020. Apui is one of the region's most deforested municipalities.
A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows one for four images of the World Press Photo Story of the Year 2022 by Australian photographer Matthew Abbott, The series was created for National Geographic/Panos Pictures and depicts Indigenous Australians strategically burning land in a practice known as cool burning, in which fires move slowly, burn only the undergrowth and remove the buildup of fuel that feeds bigger blazes in West Arnhem Land, Australia, July 22, 2021. For tens of thousands of years, Aboriginal people – the oldest continuous culture on earth – have been strategically burning the country to manage the landscape and to prevent out-of-control fires. At the end of the wet season, there's a period of time where this prescribed burning takes place. The Nawarddeken people of West Arnhem Land, Australia have been practicing controlled cool burns for tens of thousands of years and see fire as a tool to manage their 1.39 million hectare homeland. Warddeken rangers combine traditional knowledge with contemporary technologies to prevent wildfires, thereby decreasing climate-heating carbon dioxide.
This image provided by World Press Photo, part of a series titled "Amazonian Dystopia" by Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures, won the World Press Photo Long-Term Project award. It shows stray dogs staring at meat hanging in a butcher's shop in Vila da Ressaca, an area previously mined for gold but now almost completely abandoned, in Altamira, Para, Brazil, Sept. 2, 2013.
This image provided by World Press Photo, part of a series titled "Amazonian Dystopia" by Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures, won the World Press Photo Long-Term Project award. It shows a boy resting on a dead tree trunk in the Xingu River in Paratizao, a community located near the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, Para, Brazil, Aug. 28, 2018. He is surrounded by patches of dead trees, formed after the flooding of the reservoir.
