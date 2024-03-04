The winner in the Oscar nominations race Tuesday after a bruising year for the film industry was "Oppenheimer" with 13 nods, followed by the otherworldly "Poor Things" with 11 and the period epic "Killers of the Flower Moon" with 10.

This year's Oscars race comes after a bruising 2023 that was marred by strikes and work stoppages for the cinema world, throwing production and release schedules into chaos.

'Oppenheimer': 13 Nominations

Christopher Nolan's atomic opus, "Oppenheimer," chronicles the trials of J. Robert Oppenheimer during the Manhattan Project. The film received widespread critical acclaim and streams on Peacock.

'Poor Things': 11 Nominations

Yorgos Lanthimos' dark comedy, "Poor Things," starring Emma Stone, offers a Victorian fantasy with a unique twist. Stone's portrayal of Bella has sparked discussions in film circles. Streams on Hulu starting March 7.

'Killers of the Flower Moon': 10 Nominations

Martin Scorsese's epic drama, "Killers of the Flower Moon," delves into the systematic killings of Osage Nation members in the 1920s. With a star-studded cast including Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro, the film is available for digital purchase and streaming on Apple TV.

'Barbie': 8 Nominations

Greta Gerwig's live-action musical comedy, "Barbie," starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, explores the existential crisis of the iconic doll. The film, which has grossed over a billion dollars, is available for digital purchase on various platforms.

'Maestro': 7 Nominations

Bradley Cooper's directorial debut, "Maestro," brings Leonard Bernstein to life with a captivating performance by Cooper himself. The film, which also stars Carey Mulligan, is available for streaming on Netflix.

'American Fiction': 5 Nominations

Cord Jefferson's directorial debut, "American Fiction," is a satirical take on the struggles of a frustrated academic, played by Jeffrey Wright. The film explores themes of family and identity and is available for digital purchase or rental.

'Anatomy of a Fall': 5 Nominations

Justine Triet's award-winning film, "Anatomy of a Fall," follows a writer's quest to prove her innocence in court. The film, which stars Sandra Hüller, is available for digital purchase or rental.

'The Holdovers': 5 Nominations

Alexander Payne's comedy set during Christmas at a boarding school stars Paul Giamatti in a curmudgeonly role. The film offers nostalgic charm and is available for digital purchase.

'The Zone of Interest': 5 Nominations

Jonathan Glazer's Holocaust story stars Sandra Hüller and Christian Friedel and is set against the backdrop of Auschwitz. The film explores the everyday lives of Rudolf Höss and his wife, Hedwig, amidst the horrors of the concentration camp. In theaters and available for digital purchase.

'Past Lives': 2 Nominations

Celine Song's feature debut is a love triangle set in Seoul and New York. The film, which stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro, offers understated glory and is available for streaming on Netflix.

'Nyad': 2 Nominations

Annette Bening stars in this unconventional sports biopic about marathon swimmer Diana Nyad. The film offers a lesson in single-focus excellence and is available for streaming on Netflix.

'Society of the Snow': 1 Nomination

J.A. Bayona's tribute to the survivors of a plane crash in the Andes offers a bleak yet touching portrayal of love and camaraderie. The film is available for digital purchase and in theaters.

'The Color Purple': 1 Nomination

Blitz Bazawule's musical adaptation of "The Color Purple" features a powerhouse cast and streams on Netflix and in theaters.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse': 1 Nomination

It is an animated sequel that continues the story of Miles Morales. Streams on various platforms.

'May December': 1 Nomination

Todd Haynes' drama explores a controversial relationship – streams on Netflix.

'Rustin': 1 Nomination

Colman Domingo portrays civil rights activist Bayard Rustin. Available for digital purchase or rental.

'20 Days in Mariupol': 1 Nomination

A documentary capturing the early days of the Ukraine war. Available for digital purchase.

'The Boy and the Heron': 1 Nomination

Hayao Miyazaki's enchanting Japanese fantasy. Streams on various platforms.