Martian beauty: Valleys of red planet in Jordan’s unearthly Wadi Rum

We hear and see distant images or computer-generated mirages of the red planet, and develop our own belief of what its surface must look like. Well, the closest Martian surface that can be experienced on Earth turns out to be in Jordan, with the majestic Wadi Rum – also known as the Valley of the Moon

Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo