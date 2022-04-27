Martian beauty: Valleys of red planet in Jordan’s unearthly Wadi Rum

We hear and see distant images or computer-generated mirages of the red planet, and develop our own belief of what its surface must look like. Well, the closest Martian surface that can be experienced on Earth turns out to be in Jordan, with the majestic Wadi Rum – also known as the Valley of the Moon
Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.
Attracting great attention with its historical and natural beauties, the Wadi Rum covered with red sands, in the south of Jordan hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors due to its unique natural scenery, historical and cultural importance, as well as the chance to experience Mars on Earth.
Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.
Bedouins, who protect their sensitive desert habitats from the ever-increasing visitor density, also guide tourists coming to the region. The tourists, who are taken by vehicles used in the difficult desert terrain, are transported to predetermined points and left there to enjoy a unique view of the valley.
Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.