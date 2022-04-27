Daily Sabah logo

Martian beauty: Valleys of red planet in Jordan’s unearthly Wadi Rum

by Anadolu Agency Apr 27, 2022 2:30 pm +03 +03:00

We hear and see distant images or computer-generated mirages of the red planet, and develop our own belief of what its surface must look like. Well, the closest Martian surface that can be experienced on Earth turns out to be in Jordan, with the majestic Wadi Rum – also known as the Valley of the Moon

Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo

Attracting great attention with its historical and natural beauties, the Wadi Rum covered with red sands, in the south of Jordan hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors due to its unique natural scenery, historical and cultural importance, as well as the chance to experience Mars on Earth.

Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo

Wadi Rum, the largest valley in Jordan, has a distinct red appearance thanks to its sandstone and granite rocks.

Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo

Declared a World Cultural Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2011, the valley also hosts the remains of many civilizations.

A car drives through Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo

Wadi Rum became known all over the world after films were shot on its natural plateau, as it provides a distinct "Martian" look that can be found nowhere else on Earth.

Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo

The Mars-related parts of the movie "The Martian," directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon, were shot in Wadi Rum.

Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo

Bedouins are present in the Wadi Rum, which is protected by the Jordanian government due to its unique natural beauty, cultural, historical and touristic importance.

Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo

Bedouins, who protect their sensitive desert habitats from the ever-increasing visitor density, also guide tourists coming to the region. The tourists, who are taken by vehicles used in the difficult desert terrain, are transported to predetermined points and left there to enjoy a unique view of the valley.

Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo

Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo

Bedouins camp in Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo

Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo

Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo

Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo

A car travels through Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo

People walk through Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo

Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo

Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo

Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo

Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo

Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Aqaba, Jordan, April 25, 2022.

AA Photo

