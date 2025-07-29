The Israeli military has reportedly detained Hamdan Bilal, a Palestinian filmmaker and one of the directors of the Oscar-winning documentary "No Other Land," in the occupied West Bank in 2025.

According to reports from the Israeli press, three Palestinians were detained in the village of Susya, near the southern West Bank city of Hebron, on allegations of throwing stones at Israeli settlers who have been seizing Palestinian lands in the area.

Among those detained was Bilal, one of the directors of the Oscar-winning documentary "No Other Land."

Yinon Levi, a Jewish settler involved in the seizure of Palestinian lands, opened fire indiscriminately yesterday in Mesafir Yatta, south of Hebron, killing Avde Hadalin, a Palestinian activist who contributed to the "No Other Land" documentary.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden imposed sanctions on Levi due to his attacks on Palestinian civilians. However, these sanctions were lifted by former President Donald Trump after he took office.