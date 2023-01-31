Shah Rukh Khan, a superstar, expressed gratitude to his fans on Monday after his latest film, "Pathaan," broke Indian box office records after its release, offering a glimmer of hope for Bollywood after a series of underwhelming performances.

"Pathaan" recorded the highest-ever box office collections for a Hindi film for its opening and second day in India, and raked in 2.5 billion rupees ($30 million) in its first five days, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted Sunday.

Its international ticket sales soared past 1 billion rupees in just three days, according to Yash Raj Films, which produced the movie.

It comes after glitzy Hindi-language Bollywood films struggled at the box office following the reopening of Indian cinemas about a year ago after a pandemic hiatus.

The release of "Pathaan," 57-year-old Khan's first movie in four years, had been highly anticipated.

Khan, popularly known as "King Khan," has a huge fan following worldwide. The film also features Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and action hero John Abraham.

In recent months, "Pathaan" and other Bollywood films – particularly those starring actors from India's Muslim minority such as Khan – have been criticized by Hindu right-wingers on social media, with activists calling for boycotts.

Moviegoers take their pictures in front of a poster of the Bollywood movie "Pathaan" at a cinema hall in Amritsar, Punjab, India, Jan. 25, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Hardline Hindu groups had called for "Pathaan" to be banned because Padukone wore a saffron-colored bikini – a color associated with their religion – in one of the film's songs.

But Khan thanked fans for showering love on the movie and "bringing life back to the cinema," supporting the film "even though there might have been things that could have curtailed the happy release."

"I just want to say there is so much love from all sides, and we can never show enough gratefulness," he said at a press interaction in Mumbai.

Videos shared on social media have shown fans in Indian cinemas dancing and cheering during the film.

"The unprecedented celebratory success of 'Pathaan,' I think, speaks volumes about where we are headed as the Hindi movie industry," theatre chain owner Akshaye Rathi told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"Here we are back to the old way of celebrating cinema in theatres as a community viewing experience."

Last year, films from southern India, such as Telugu-language "RRR," dominated box office takings.

"RRR" has also been feted internationally, winning a Golden Globe for best song and scoring an Oscar nomination in the same category.