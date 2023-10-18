Pera Film, the cinematic arm of the Suna and Inan Kıraç Foundation Pera Museum, is set to welcome this Halloween season with a special film selection titled "Rhythmic Nightmares."

From Oct. 24 to 31 at the iconic Pera Museum Auditorium, "Rhythmic Nightmares" will present a journey into dark aesthetics and sinister melodies. The carefully curated selection taps into the roots of pagan traditions of the Halloween phenomenon, weaving them into the fabric of contemporary popular culture.

A still shot taken from "Suspiria." (Photo courtesy of Pera Film)

'Rocky Horror'

The iconic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is kicking off the program, directed by Jim Sharman. This groundbreaking musical, blending horror and science fiction elements with soul-stirring melodies, takes viewers on an unprecedented nightmarish adventure. Starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick, the film explores the wild escapades of Brad and Janet, lost in the forest and seeking refuge in the extravagant castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

'Suspiria'

In the realm of horror classics, "Suspiria" emerges as a luminous gem. Co-written by the maestro Dario Argento and Daria Nicolodi, this film delves into the sinister events that befall Suzy, an American dance student navigating the eerie corridors of a prestigious German dance school. With enthralling music by Goblin and cinematography that borders on the supernatural, "Suspiria" paints a vivid and terrifying picture. The movie is a celebration of dance and an exploration of witchcraft, a European nightmare painted in deep red. It has become a cult classic thanks to its haunting visuals and gripping storyline.