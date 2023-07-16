Starring the talented duo of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, "Barbie" is scheduled to grace the silver screen on July 21. Shot entirely on the magnificent sets of Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios, the production promises to bring the iconic Barbie doll to life like never before.

Throughout the preparation and filming of this extraordinary project, numerous fascinating events and fun facts have emerged, adding to the allure of this cinematic venture. From behind-the-scenes anecdotes to remarkable production feats, here are some captivating details that have transpired during the making of "Barbie."

Script took 2 years

The cameras began rolling for the "Barbie" on March 21, 2022, marking the start of an exciting journey at Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, U.K. Interestingly, this date coincided with approximately two years after the onset of the pandemic when acclaimed filmmakers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach retreated to their New York apartments to develop the script meticulously. Eventually, Gerwig assumed the directorial reins, infusing her creative vision into the project.

During the script's development phase, director Gerwig sought guidance from the renowned filmmaker Peter Weir, known for his work on "The Truman Show," to create an authentic artificial ambiance for the lighting and the enchanting Barbie Dreamland scenes. Weir's expertise added a remarkable touch to the film's visual aesthetic.

All of the breathtaking Barbie Dreamland scenes were exclusively shot on the expansive sets of Warner Bros. Consequently, audiences will experience the absence of natural sunlight until the narrative transports Barbie and Ken to the radiant cityscape of Los Angeles.

One standout aspect of the film is the meticulously crafted view outside the Mattel meeting room – a stunning 76-meter-long (249.34-foot-long) hand-painted panorama. This artistic marvel not only showcases a natural panorama but also pays homage to Warner Bros. with a cleverly embedded logo. As an additional touch, sharp-eyed viewers may notice the panorama's resemblance to the iconic Emerald City from "The Wizard of Oz," serving as a subtle tribute.

The Los Angeles skyline featured in the movie boasts several notable landmarks, including the prominent General Motors building. This carefully curated cityscape adds depth and authenticity to the character's journey.

When it comes to their wheels, Barbie's convertible car draws inspiration from the classic Chevy design, exuding timeless charm. Meanwhile, Ken opts for a stylish ride in the form of a rugged Hummer, showcasing his adventurous spirit and unique personality.

Set without black, white

The extravagant design of Barbie Dreamland sets intentionally omits plain black or white colors, emphasizing the opulent use of pink throughout the enchanting scenery.

During the filming of the "sunny" beach scenes in Barbie Dreamland at Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios' N Stage, an unexpected snowstorm outside created an icy atmosphere, challenging the cast and crew to endure the cold while capturing the warmth onscreen.

Choreographer Jennifer White incorporated dance elements from the classic film "Gold Diggers" by Busby Berkeley into the vibrant Barbie dance party sequence. This nod to director Greta Gerwig's favorite film adds a touch of nostalgia and elegance to the scene.

To personalize each Ken character, the art department meticulously crafted over 30 individual hobby horses, showcasing their unique traits and personalities.

The Barbie ambulance used to rescue Ken after a surfing accident is a life-sized replica of a toy ambulance. This impressive collaboration between departments creates a fully realized special effect, revealing a doctor's operating room within the ambulance, achieved through custom set design.

Barbie's car was operated using a custom-made remote control transmitter with virtual reality drone technology. This innovative setup allowed Margot Robbie, playing Barbie, to "drive" the vehicle hands-free on set, adding authenticity to her performance.

Both Barbie's car and Ken's Hummer are electric vehicles, highlighting their commitment to eco-consciousness. Barbie's car is particularly notable as one of the first electric Hummers produced.

The flamingo mailbox outside Barbie's Dreamhouse serves a dual purpose as an electric charging station for Barbie's car, showcasing a clever and environmentally friendly integration of props.

Director Greta Gerwig drew inspiration from "Midnight Cowboy" for Barbie and Ken's arrival in Los Angeles. Specifically, she referenced the sequence where Jon Voight's character walks through New York City, highlighting his fish-out-of-water experience. Gerwig aimed to capture a similar essence as Barbie and Ken navigate the bustling city.

Margot Robbie fearlessly performed all her scenes without a stunt double, showcasing her dedication to embodying the character of Barbie.

Barbie's Dreamhouse stands tall at over 7.6 meters, providing an awe-inspiring backdrop for Margot Robbie's performance. Notably, Robbie executes even daring actions like jumping off the roof without relying on a stunt double.

The cast and crew of "Barbie" boast an impressive tally of 50 Oscar nominations and eight wins, with members hailing from both categories, underscoring the exceptional talent involved in the production.

Will Ferrell's character remains unnamed but is identified as Mattel's CEO, while other Mattel employees, including Jamie Demetriou's character, are referred to as Mattel executives No. 1 and 2. Interestingly, the only Mattel intern portrayed by Connor Swindell receives the name "Aaron Dinkins."

Taking inspiration from "Mean Girls," the team adheres to the tradition of wearing something pink every Wednesday, adding a fun and lighthearted touch to the production atmosphere.

In a memorable scene at Barbie Dreamland High Court, Margot Robbie dons an old Chanel suit previously worn by renowned model and actress Claudia Schiffer, infusing the moment with a touch of fashion history.

As an homage to the classic Barbie dolls, Margot Robbie's character in "Barbie" does not wear any rings on her fingers. This references the fused fingers of the toy dolls, which prevent them from wearing rings.

Director of Photography Rodrigo Prieto coined the term "TechBarbie" to describe the specific photographic and lighting style employed in depicting Barbie Dreamland, highlighting the fusion of technology and visual aesthetics.

In the world of "Barbie," the Kens are distinct from each other, but beyond their shared admiration for Barbie, they all adhere to one common trait: body waxing, adding a humorous element to their character development.

Director Gerwig repeatedly emphasized to the Kens that they should embody the essence of toy dolls rather than mammals. This distinction underscores their unique nature within the Barbie universe.