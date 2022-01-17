The producers of Harry Potter announced that a new installation will be added to the cinematic franchise, despite criticisms against the series' author, J.K. Rowling.
Public reaction is growing following statements made by Rowling, the creator of one of the most popular series of books in the world, about gay and transgender people. At a time when calls to boycott Hogwarts are increasing, the producers announced the plans to make a new Harry Potter series. Seemingly taking the backlash into account, it has been announced that members of the LGBTQ+ community and actors from a diverse range of backgrounds will take part in the production, which will start shooting in the U.S. between June and July.
According to the announcements, a transgender actor is expected to portray Harry Potter's mother Lily in the new project, which is planned as a series to be broadcast over the internet. The latest foray into the world of witchcraft and wizardry will depict the adventures of Harry Potter's father James, and will feature Asian, African-American, Latino, Middle Eastern, Indian, South Asian and Southeast Asian actors.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.