Paradise in Türkiye's Munzur revived after terrorism defeated

The 3,300-meter-high (10,826-foot-high) Munzur Mountains located between eastern Türkiye's Erzincan and Tunceli have turned into a hidden paradise nowadays after peace and security was established by successful operations by security forces.
Last week, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu shared aerial images taken by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) on his social media account, eastern Türkiye, Oct. 5, 2022.
Munzur Mountains, where all four seasons are experienced together with snow on its summit, colorful flowers blooming on its plateaus and sparkling streams, attract local tourists, photographers and nature lovers.
Starting from Tatlısu village of Erzincan, traveling partly by car and then hiking along a pathway, Erzincan cinematographer Muhammed Kösen, photographer Emrah Karakoç and local tourists traveled many kilometers to the mountains.
People who went to the Munzur Mountains, which faces Erzincan on one side and Tunceli on the other, could not hide their admiration for the magnificent sights they saw.
Local tourists crossing the lush streams and smelling the colorful blooming flowers forgot the tiredness of the road they had walked for miles.
Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu shared the aerial footage shot with UAVs in the Munzur Mountains on his social media account. With one side facing Tunceli and the other Erzincan, “An ordinary day in Tunceli Munzur taken from the camera of a UAV. Look at those sheep grazing in the mountains. In these lands now every season is spring and peace reigns in every season."
