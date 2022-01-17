The producers of Harry Potter announced that new movies will be made despite the criticisms made against J.K. Rowling, the author of the series.

Public reaction is growing following statements made by Rowling, the creator of one of the most popular book series in the world, about gay and transgender people. At a time when calls to boycott the film and its books are increasing, the producers announced that new Harry Potter films will be made. It has been announced that gay, minority and transgender people will take part in this new film, which will start shooting in the U.S. between June and July.

According to the announcements, a transgender person is expected to portray Harry Potter's mother Lily in the new movie, which is planned as a series to be broadcast over the internet. The film, which will depict the adventures of Harry Potter's father James, will feature Asian, African-American, Latino, Middle Eastern, Indian, South Asian and Southeast Asian actors.