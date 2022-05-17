According to news of the Hollywood Reporter, a producer of "Rust," the set of which witnessed the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun, said the production of the movie will be completed.

Hutchins was killed in October when a revolver that actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing with during filming in New Mexico fired a live round that hit her and movie director Joel Souza. Souza was wounded but survived.

The film set of "Rust," where Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun, is seen from a distance, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, U.S., Oct. 23, 2021. (REUTERS Photo)

"We're confident we'll be able to complete the movie," Anjul Nigam, one of the producers, was quoted as saying by Hollywood Reporter.

A representative of Nigam did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, the state of New Mexico fined Rust Movie Productions the maximum amount possible, $137,000, for what it called "willful" safety lapses leading to Hutchins' death. The company said it disagreed with the findings.

In this file photo taken on Oct. 24, 2021, a photo of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is on display during a candlelight vigil in Burbank, California, U.S., for Hutchins, who was accidentally killed by a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin. (AFP Photo)

Baldwin, also a producer on the film, has been named in several lawsuits filed in connection with Hutchins' death, including one by her husband.

Baldwin, 64, has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and said live rounds should never have been allowed onto the set of the Western film at Bonanza Creek Ranch.

The actor also has argued in court papers that an indemnification clause in his contract shields him from personal liability.