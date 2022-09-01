An iconic prop blaster originally used by Harrison Ford as Han Solo in the filming and promoting of the 1977 Epic "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" has been auctioned off for more than $1 million. The gun, sold by Rock Island Auction Company, was only one of the three blank-firing blasters created for Han Solo and the only one still known to survive.

“DL-44 Heavy Blaster Pistol” used by Harrison Ford in the role of Han Solo in the 1977 Epic "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope." (Via Rock Island Auction Company)

The DL-44 Heavy Blaster Pistol was expected to fetch around $500,000 but an avid fan exceeded their projections at $1.05 million to win, according to Daily Mail.

The gun was initially made as a real weapon but it was modified to only shoot blanks. Because of its real-world weapon-like appearance, it provided a lived-in appearance in the movie, which George Lucas was after.

A poster of "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope."

Civilians and the military used the blasters in the "Star Wars" galaxy. They were firing consecutive bursts of light-based energy called bolts instead of bullets.

Ford would go on to play the character of Han Solo in five films, including "The Empire Strikes Back," "The Return of the Jedi," "The Force Awakens," and "The Rise of Skywalker." Han Solo was a legendary character who transformed into one of the key heroes in the rebellion against the empire.