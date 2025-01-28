Daily Sabah logo

Pelicans in Türkiye's Balıkesir wait for fishermen to return

by Daily Sabah with AA Jan 28, 2025 1:12 pm +03 +03:00

A pelican is seen as they gather around fishermen, hoping to feast on leftover fish from the day's catch, in the Bandırma district of Balıkesir, Türkiye, Jan. 20, 2025.

AA

Bird Lake, located in the Bandırma district of Balıkesir, serves as a vital ecosystem supporting diverse bird species, aquatic plants, fish populations and various reptiles.

AA

This unique habitat is particularly important for piscivorous birds. During winter months, when fish activity decreases, pelicans are frequently observed along the lake's shoreline, strategically positioning themselves near areas where they wait for the fishermen to return from the hunt

AA

AA

AA

AA

