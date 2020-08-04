Bosnian director Jasmila Zbanic's "Quo Vadis, Aida?,” will be screened at the 45th Toronto International Film Festival, to be held between Sept. 10 and Sept. 19.

The movie, co-produced by Turkey's state broadcaster TRT, will be featured in the festival's "Contemporary World Cinema" section.

Toronto International Film Festival is the largest in the Americas but will feature only 50 films this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Quo Vadis, Aida?" addresses the Srebrenica massacre and is set in a U.N. base, right when Serbian troops kill tens of thousands of Bosnians, including women and children, in the city of Srebrenica.

The film will also compete for the "Golden Lion Award" at the 77th Venice Film Festival, one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. This year's Venice Film Festival is scheduled for Sept. 2-Sept.12.