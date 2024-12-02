As part of Turkish Culture Days in Bulgaria, the TRT production “Rafadan Tayfa: Hayrimatör,” an animated film, premiered in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia. This marks the first-ever screening of a Turkish animated film in Sofia.

The film's gala premiere, which brought Turkish animation to children in Sofia for the first time, was held simultaneously in two halls of Cine Grand at Sofia Ring Mall.

Highlighting the emphasis on children within cultural programs, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Sofia, Mehmet Sait Uyanık, remarked, “Our aim was to organize an event for children here. This week, we are hosting Turkish Culture Days in Sofia. There will be workshops, fashion shows and culinary presentations. We will also celebrate World Turkish Coffee Day as part of this initiative, with special tastings for our guests.”

Ambassador Uyanık shared that the film screening was designed to “encourage and strengthen children’s use and exposure to the Turkish language.” He added:

"We have a Bilingual Association in Sofia, and with their support, this idea came to life. The response has been overwhelming. We filled two cinema halls in just two hours, bringing us immense joy. I hope similar events in the future will also attract such enthusiastic participation. TRT played a significant role in making this happen with their film ‘Rafadan Tayfa: Hayrimatör.’ I extend my heartfelt thanks to them.”

The screening of “Rafadan Tayfa: Hayrimatör,” a beloved Turkish animated film seen by millions, drew over 170 children in Sofia. As a local and national production, the film seamlessly blends cultural heritage, technology and entertainment. It is a fun yet educational tool for children to explore technological advancements.

The Turkish Culture Days in Sofia, inaugurated by this special children’s screening organized by Türkiye’s Embassy, will continue with diverse events until Dec. 5.