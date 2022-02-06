Winter Olympics, Lunar New Year and snow: Weekly top photos

A demonstrator sits under an umbrella while blocking an access route to Iquique, Chile, during a regional strike called by different organizations against illegal immigration, Jan. 31, 2022. The city of Iquique, in the north of Chile and near the border with Bolivia, experienced a second day of agitation Monday with blockades at its entrance roads and the closure of its airport, in protest against the increase in crime that some associate with the illegal immigration.
A partial view shows an ancient Nabataean carved tomb at the archaeological site of al-Hijr (Hegra), near the northwestern Saudi city of al-Ula, Jan. 31, 2022. Dating back to the first century B.C., the archaeological site, which is now open to tourists, includes 111 tombs, most of which boast a decorated facade, cave drawings and even some pre-Nabataean inscriptions.
A jockey practices controlling his horse in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Feb. 1, 2022. For many, Burkinabe horse culture plays an important role in their lives, from raising horses for racing or dressage, or to the Sunday horse racing events at the local track. The famous cowboys win millions of West African francs from the races and secretly train horses at night to perform dressage. Some even call themselves cowboys and dress accordingly.
The Great Salt Lake is shown in the background of the earthwork "Spiral Jetty" by Robert Smithson, Feb. 1, 2022, on the northeastern shore of the Great Salt Lake near Rozel Point in Utah. Last year, the Great Salt Lake matched a 170-year record low and kept dropping, hitting a new low of 4,190.2 feet (1,277.2 meters) in October.
