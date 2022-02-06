Daily Sabah logo

Winter Olympics, Lunar New Year and snow: Weekly top photos

by agencies Feb 06, 2022 10:48 am +03 +03:00

A demonstrator sits under an umbrella while blocking an access route to Iquique, Chile, during a regional strike called by different organizations against illegal immigration, Jan. 31, 2022. The city of Iquique, in the north of Chile and near the border with Bolivia, experienced a second day of agitation Monday with blockades at its entrance roads and the closure of its airport, in protest against the increase in crime that some associate with the illegal immigration.

(AFP Photo)

A partial view shows an ancient Nabataean carved tomb at the archaeological site of al-Hijr (Hegra), near the northwestern Saudi city of al-Ula, Jan. 31, 2022. Dating back to the first century B.C., the archaeological site, which is now open to tourists, includes 111 tombs, most of which boast a decorated facade, cave drawings and even some pre-Nabataean inscriptions.

(AFP Photo)

A Ukrainian Military Forces officer stands in front of tanks of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, parked in their base near the Klugino-Bashkirivka village, in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Jan. 31, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Divers perform an underwater dragon show at the Jakarta Aquarium and Safari ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

An athlete takes part in a snowboarding slopestyle practice session ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 2, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A jockey practices controlling his horse in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Feb. 1, 2022. For many, Burkinabe horse culture plays an important role in their lives, from raising horses for racing or dressage, or to the Sunday horse racing events at the local track. The famous cowboys win millions of West African francs from the races and secretly train horses at night to perform dressage. Some even call themselves cowboys and dress accordingly.

(AFP Photo)

An aerial view of mud after a flood in La Gasca neighborhood, northern Quito, Ecuador, Feb. 1, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Members of the public look at strong waves in Saint-Benoit, on the east of the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, Feb. 2, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A girl walks inside a room as she visits the Tel Aviv Pop-Up Museum, a temporary art museum in two condemned Tel Aviv residential buildings where the works of 150 artists and designers are displayed, before the buildings are demolished in Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A child peers out from behind a fence as he waits with his mother and other migrants outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) for a QR code to register their migratory situation and travel throughout the country, in Tapachula, Mexico, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A Cameroon fan in the stands before the match at Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon v Egypt at Olembe Stadium, Yaounde, Cameroon, Feb. 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Christian Emanuel Castellanos Rangel, 22, pulls a car with a makeshift wood piece attached to a rope and tightened between his scapulas, as people watch in Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Military personnel from the 82nd Airborne Division and 18th Airborne Corps board a C-17 transport plane for deployment to Eastern Europe, amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, U.S., Feb. 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A building destroyed in the aftermath of a counterterrorism mission conducted by the U.S. Special Operations Forces is seen in Atmeh, Syria, Feb. 3, 2022.

(Mohamed Al-Daher/Handout via Reuter)

Bridal couple Celina Lebek and Phillip Gay-Lebek step through a fabric cut-out after their wedding ceremony on Feb. 2, 2022 (2.2.22), a date picked by many couples because all of the digits are identical, in the town hall in Cologne, Germany, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People rest in the sleep rest cabins set up in the Main Media Centre at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, China, Feb. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Ryan Pivirotto of the United States and Pietro Sighel of Italy fall while competing in the short track speed skating of the Men's 1000m, Beijing, China, Feb. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A cow rests on an empty beach near Barbate, in Cadiz province, south of Spain, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

The Great Salt Lake is shown in the background of the earthwork "Spiral Jetty" by Robert Smithson, Feb. 1, 2022, on the northeastern shore of the Great Salt Lake near Rozel Point in Utah. Last year, the Great Salt Lake matched a 170-year record low and kept dropping, hitting a new low of 4,190.2 feet (1,277.2 meters) in October.

(AP Photo)

A pelican takes flight in Petatan, Mexico, Feb. 5, 2022. The pelicanos borregones, or white pelicans, come to Mexico every year to escape the bitter cold of the north, flying from Canada and the U.S. to the warmer climate of Petatan Island, located on Lake Chapala in Michoacan state.

(AP Photo)

Visitors to the Lincoln Memorial pause to take a selfie with the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol in the background at sunset in Washington, U.S., Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Strands of grass are covered in a thin layer of ice in Eskişehir, Turkey, Jan. 31, 2022.

(IHA Photo)

A man walks along a pedestrian crossing, Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 31, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Fireworks light up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Beijing, China, Feb. 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A jogger with a dog is seen during snowfall, Salzburg, Austria, Feb. 1, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A goat is seen in a flooded street following two days of heavy rains that have swollen rivers and damaged homes, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Feb. 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

