Winter Olympics, Lunar New Year and snow: Weekly top photos

A demonstrator sits under an umbrella while blocking an access route to Iquique, Chile, during a regional strike called by different organizations against illegal immigration, Jan. 31, 2022. The city of Iquique, in the north of Chile and near the border with Bolivia, experienced a second day of agitation Monday with blockades at its entrance roads and the closure of its airport, in protest against the increase in crime that some associate with the illegal immigration.

(AFP Photo)