Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Güner, famed for his portrayal of Doğan Alp in the hit historical drama "Diriliş Ertuğrul" ("Resurrection: Ertuğrul"), arrived in the Pakistani capital Islamabad Wednesday to meet local fans of the show.
After taking a flight from Istanbul airport, the actor reported his arrival by sharing a short Instagram story backed by Pakistani music. The 34-year-old Güner saluted the country, saying: "Gooood morning, Islamabad, Pakistan.” He shared a snap of his boarding pass on social media to announce his much-awaited visit earlier during the day.
The actor was planning to visit Pakistan in late August. However, when the planned visit, organized by a Pakistani lawyer living in Turkey, turned out to be a scam, Güner posted an Instagram story apologizing to disappointed fans for canceling the visit to his "second home" Pakistan.
Engin Altan Düzyatan, the star of the popular series, is also set to visit the country in October, according to reports.
Often described as the "Turkish Game of Thrones," "Resurrection: Ertuğrul" is set in 13th century Anatolia and tells the story of Turks in the region before the establishment of the Ottoman Empire. It illustrates the struggle of Ertuğrul Ghazi, father of the empire's first leader.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.