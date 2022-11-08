British writer J. K. Rowling's fantastic world of the "Harry Potter" series, one of the greatest blockbusters, is intended to be continued as Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that they will be looking for a new Harry Potter.
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, gave signals of the sequels, explaining that they could make the project real "if they can do something with J.K. on 'Harry Potter' going forward.”
Zaslav said: "We haven’t had a 'Superman' movie in 13 years. We haven’t done a 'Harry Potter' in 15 years. The DC movies and the 'Harry Potter' movies provided a lot of the profits for Warner Bros. ... over the past 25 years."
It is not surprising that Warner Bros. Discovery desires to return to Hogwarts and the world of wizardry as the series became a global phenomenon, grossing a total of $7.7 billion at the box office and critical acclaim for most of the films.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.