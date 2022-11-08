British writer J. K. Rowling's fantastic world of the "Harry Potter" series, one of the greatest blockbusters, is intended to be continued as Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that they will be looking for a new Harry Potter.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, gave signals of the sequels, explaining that they could make the project real "if they can do something with J.K. on 'Harry Potter' going forward.”

Zaslav said: "We haven’t had a 'Superman' movie in 13 years. We haven’t done a 'Harry Potter' in 15 years. The DC movies and the 'Harry Potter' movies provided a lot of the profits for Warner Bros. ... over the past 25 years."

It is not surprising that Warner Bros. Discovery desires to return to Hogwarts and the world of wizardry as the series became a global phenomenon, grossing a total of $7.7 billion at the box office and critical acclaim for most of the films.