Although it banned official Russian delegations from the event, the 75th-anniversary edition of the Cannes Film Festival featured "Tchaikovski's Wife" by exiled Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov. Speaking after the global premiere of his movie on Wednesday, Serebrennikov condemned the war in Ukraine.
"No to the war," he said in Russian, as he received a standing ovation for his 19th-century drama, the only film entry by a Russian director.
Festival organizers also invited Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address the opening ceremony live from Kyiv. He urged the industry not to be silent about the conflict.
One of 21 films vying for the coveted Palme d'Or prize, Serebrennikov's movie highlights the destructive marriage of Russian composer Piotr Tchaikovsky to a young woman.
It traces the transformation of Antonina, played by Alena Mikhailova, from a pious and determined suitor to a rejected spouse in an ill-fated marriage.
Tchaikovsky, who prefers the company of men, is portrayed as a troubled and charismatic genius, repelled by his young wife and his decision to marry her.
