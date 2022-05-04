In the Sultandağı district of western Afyonkarahisar province, Seljuk City Square, featuring historical structures from the Seljuk and Ottoman periods, is preparing to become the new favorite setting for historical films.

The Seljuk City Square project was initiated two months ago under the leadership of Afyonkarahisar Governor Gökmen Çiçek. The square will include Ishaklı Caravanserai, the biggest caravanserai in the city, and Ottoman-era sites like Çarşı Mosque, Laleli Fountain and a Turkish bath to be converted into a city museum.

The Laleli Fountain in the Sultandağı district, Afyonkarahisar, western Turkey, May 2, 2022. (AA Photo)

While it will be the largest square in the city, the square is also expected to serve as a favorite spot for historical productions thanks to its texture.

Sultandağı District Governor Murat Demirbilek told Anadolu Agency (AA) that 800-year-old historical sites are being revived as part of the Seljuk City Square project. "We are carrying out restoration on historical buildings, mansions and houses and street rehabilitation studies to prepare the square. We are also restoring the tombs of historical names in the square. The research will be completed within a month to a large extent, but the restoration will continue in stages," he informed.

A general view from the Ishaklı Caravanserai in the Sultandağı district, Afyonkarahisar, western Turkey, May 2, 2022. (AA Photo)

Noting that they want to introduce the square to tourism with the support of further research, the governor continued: “The restoration is being carried out with stones to be faithful to the original state of the buildings. After our restorations, we aim to promote this square and show its 800-year-old history to tourists.”

Demirbilek lastly stated that the square will also serve as a proper setting for historical films and series.