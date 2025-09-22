Tom Holland was injured on the set of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," suffering a concussion that required hospitalization. According to confirmations from The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline and Variety, the 29-year-old actor hit his head while filming a stunt scene at Leavesden Studios in Watford, U.K. Fortunately, no one else was injured in the incident.

The accident caused a temporary halt in production on the highly anticipated Marvel film. Holland’s health is being closely monitored and doctors have advised him to rest. The studio emphasized that safety remains a top priority and that filming will resume once Holland has fully recovered.

No official announcement has yet been made regarding any changes to the movie’s release date. Holland’s close circle has shared that his condition is stable and that he hopes to return to the set as soon as possible.

According to The Sun, Holland attended a charity dinner the evening after the accident with his father, Dominic and fiancee, Zendaya, but left early due to not feeling well.

Filming was paused on the Friday following the incident and Holland is expected to rest for several days. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are set to decide on the production’s next steps on the following Monday.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is scheduled for release in July 2026. This film will mark Holland’s fourth time playing Spider-Man, following "Homecoming (2017)," "Far From Home (2019)" and "No Way Home (2021)."

Dominic Holland confirmed at a charity event on Sunday, Sept. 21, that Tom will be away from the set for a while as he recovers.