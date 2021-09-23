Fascinating or creepy? Ghost towns around the world

Varosha became a ghost town in the wake of Turkey's 1974 peace operation on the island in response to a coup aimed at Cyprus' annexation by Greece. Entry into the town was prohibited except for Turkish army personnel stationed in the TRNC for decades, but since 2020 it's in the process of partial reopening to the public.
Pripyat was abandoned following the worst nuclear disaster in human history. An explosion in a reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant left swathes of Ukraine and neighboring Belarus badly contaminated and led to the creation of a no man's land within a 30-kilometer (19-mile) radius of the plant.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.