Hosted by Hasan Kalyoncu University (HKÜ), the Golden Baklava Film Academy 6th International Student Film Festival is set to bring together students, cinephiles, directors and actors in southeastern Turkey's Gaziantep province on April 6-8. As part of the festival, notable jury members will evaluate the best short documentary movies shot by students.

The event, whose main media sponsors are the Turkish newspapers Sabah and Günaydın, aims to support young people who are interested in cinema and want to further develop themselves in the area, it also seeks to become one of Turkey’s most prestigious international film festivals. Coming into prominence as one of the few significant student film festivals in Turkey, it has a visionary perspective and guides many students through its international aspect. Among the jury members of the festival are TV producer Timur Savcı, Turkish actor Perihan Savaş, Turkish actor Kerem Alışık, editor, presenter Gülay Afşar, Turkish actor Murat Ünalmış, Turkish actor Fadik Sevin Atasoy and film editor Andreas Treske.

Short films with a duration of fewer than 30 minutes will compete in the categories of fiction and documentary as part of the festival. Opening up new horizons to young people, the event will bring together the young moviegoers and famous actors for three days. While hosting many students from around the world, the festival will also feature various workshops and interviews with actors and directors. During “The Golden Baklava Film Festival Gala Dinner,” scheduled for April 8, awards for the successful films will be given out by the veteran actors and directors.