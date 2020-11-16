The Sustainable Living Film Festival (SLFF) will meet audiences at Pera Museum in Istanbul between Nov. 19 and 22 to bring light to the Earth’s need for change during this extraordinary period of world history.

Twenty feature-length and short documentary films will be screened at Pera Museum as part of the festival free of charge. Covering a wide range of subjects and approaches to sustainable living, the festival touches on concepts such as sustainable farming and food systems, seeds, regenerative ranching, the right to water, climate change and migration, gold mining and waste, mega-fires, biodiversity, nature preservation and wildlife, social entrepreneurship and the concept of a sustainable economy.

The SLFF 2020 selection shows that achieving a sustainable global civilization is only possible when the environment and conditions of all living beings on the planet are themselves sustainable. It reminds spectators that the seasons, air, water, soil, seeds, forests, insects and tomatoes – all parts of nature in short – must be nurtured in order for the human race to thrive.

Still shot from "Mega Fires," one of the festival films.

The festival launches with a screening of "Nations United: Urgent Solutions for Urgent Times," which was made by the United Nations to celebrate its 75th anniversary and the fifth anniversary of Sustainable Development Goals. Among other movies to be screened at the festival are "How We Grow," "Food for Change," "Shade Grown Coffee," "Climate Limbo," "Jozi Gold," "Mega Fires," "Hacking for the Commons," "Lords of Water," "Rewilding," "The New Breed: The Rise of the Social Entrepreneur," "Mirror," "A Fistful of Rubbish," "Biomimicry," "The Promise of Biomimicry," "Stolen Fish," "A Regenerative Secret," "From Weedy Forests to Grassy Woodlands," "The Compost Story" and "How We Live: A Journey Towards a Just Transition."

The entire film selection will be made available online between Dec. 1 and Dec. 6 at Surdurulebiliryasam.net.

The SLFF has been providing a better understanding of the concept of sustainability and systemic problems that interact with each other, contributing to the formation of a new culture of living through inspiring stories collected from different parts of the world. Since 2008, the festival has invited audiences to take action and encouraged viewers to adapt to a more sustainable way of living with its impact-oriented selection.