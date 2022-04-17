Fans will be reminded of the "Indiana Jones" movie while watching the new comedy-action "The Lost City." From the outfits to the setting, including waterfalls, vipers and a jungle stretching as far as the eye can see, the production is an homage to one of the most successful action film series.

If a subtle similarity in titles wasn't enough, the poster for "The Lost City" – released in the United States and Canada in March and out in most European countries by mid-April – also starkly resembles the 40-year-old advertisement for "Raiders of the Lost Ark," the first Indiana Jones film. While it doesn't have Harrison Ford, it features two of Hollywood's most-loved action actors: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Bullock doesn't need to prove to anybody that she knows how to star in an action film, thanks to many acclaimed performances in "Miss Congeniality" or "Ocean's 8," for example. In "The Lost City," she plays the reclusive, though immensely successful, writer Loretta Sage, who loves to spend her days drinking ice-cold chardonnay in the tub.

The hero of her successful series, "The Lost City of D," is the fictional character Dash McMahon, portrayed by cover model Alan Caprison (Tatum). When her publisher insists that she and Alan go on a book tour to promote the latest volume, they meet the eccentric billionaire Abigail Fairfax, played by Daniel Radcliffe.

When Loretta refuses to help him to find the treasure of the "Lost City" alluded to in her last book, Fairfax kidnaps her and takes her to a remote Atlantic island, which he is convinced is where the treasure is located.

After recruiting Brad Pitt as reinforcement, Alan is on his way to rescue Loretta, determined to prove that he can also be a hero in real life. The boundaries between fiction and reality begin to blur and the odd couple soon finds themselves in a jungle with loads of adventures awaiting them.

Based on the book "Kill the Boss" by Seth Gordon, "The Lost City" was directed by brothers Aaron and Adam Nee, probably best known for their 2015 rendition of "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn," "Band of Robbers."