Exploring ancient ruins, vibrant coves in Türkiye's Aegean
by Daily Sabah
Aug 09, 2023
2:22 pm +03 +03:00
The historical town of Assos on the Aegean Sea coast of Ayvacık district in Çanakkale, Türkiye, July 14, 2023.
Getty Images
An aerial view of the Bozburun peninsula in Marmaris district of western Muğla province, Türkiye, Aug. 7, 2023.
IHA
This undated photo shows rock-cut temples of Kaunos, an ancient port city, in the Dalyan valley of Muğla province, Türkiye.
Shutterstock
The ancient city of Knidos overlooks the Aegean Sea in the Datça district of Muğla, Türkiye, Sept. 10, 2022.
Shutterstock
A high angle view of an ancient fort on an island in Ephesus, western Izmir, Türkiye, Aug. 5, 2007.
Getty Images
A summer day on Kumluk beach in the Datça district of Muğla, Türkiye, Nov. 10, 2022.
Shutterstock
A yacht is seen sailing along the coast of the western resort city of Bodrum, Türkiye, Aug. 9, 2023.
IHA
Boats sail along the coast of Knodis, the ancient city of Carians, in the Datça district of Muğla, Türkiye, Aug. 9, 2012.
Getty Images
