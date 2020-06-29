Animated TV comedy "The Simpsons" is ending the use of white actors to voice characters of color, producers said Friday.
"Moving forward, 'The Simpsons' will no longer have white actors voice nonwhite characters," they said in a brief statement.
The statement did not elaborate, but the move follows years of public pressure about the Fox television show's Indian convenience store character Apu, who is voiced by Hank Azaria.
Azaria said earlier this year that he would no longer play the character, which has been criticized as a negative portrayal of Indian Americans.
Azaria has also voiced the Simpsons characters of black police officer Lou and the Mexican American Bumblebee Man. Harry Shearer has played Dr. Hibbert, who is black.
Friday's statement did not say whether Apu or the other characters would remain on the series.
