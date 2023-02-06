Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2023

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Türkiye mourns after pair of earthquakes devastate SE

by Daily Sabah with Agencies Feb 06, 2023 8:09 pm +03 +03:00

A pair of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes shook southeastern Türkiye, destroying homes, roads infrastructure and parts of cities, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,651 people and leaving at least 11,119 others injured.

Rescue workers and volunteers conduct search and rescue operations in the rubble of a collapsed building, in Diyarbakır.

AFP

In the aftermath of two earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6 affecting 10 provinces across Türkiye centered in Kahramanmaraş, search and rescue efforts in the center continue, Kahramanmaraş, southeast Türkiye, Feb. 6, 2022.

AA

Fatma Sarı, 14, was rescued alive from under rubble 15 hours later.

IHA

Search and rescue efforts are being carried out under a 15-story building that collapsed in the Binevler locality of Onikişubat district.

AA

AA

AA

Rescue workers and volunteers conduct search and rescue operations in the rubble of a collasped building, in Diyarbakır.

AFP

A man looks on as a part of a building collapsed while the rest remains standing, as search and rescue operations are conducted in the rubble of a collapsed building in Diyarbakır.

AFP

Slight damage occurred to some buildings in the Gürün, Gemerek and Şarkışla districts of Sivas. The minaret of the Hüyük Village Mosque in the Şarkışla district was damaged.

AA

A team of 40 volunteers, consisting of doctors and health care workers from Erzurum City Hospital, went to Malatya with the aid they collected.

AA

Rescue workers and volunteers conduct search and rescue operations in the rubble of a collapsed building in Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye.

AFP

Rescue activities for Doğan Akçakaya and his wife Naciye Akçakaya, a nurse, stuck under the rubble, have continued for the last 15 hours.

IHA

The Czech Republic sent a search and rescue team to Türkiye due to the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş. Firefighters affiliated with specially trained search and rescue teams to search for people in the wreckage set off from Leos Janacek Airport in Ostrava, Czech Republic after loading the necessary equipment on the plane.

AA

In Kastamonu, 205 units of blood were donated to the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) for earthquake victims.

AA

The Lebanese government sent a 72-person search and rescue team to Türkiye to help rescue those trapped under the rubble of the Kahramanmaraş-based earthquakes. Lebanese Environment Minister Nasir Yasin (R) bid farewell to the team at Beirut International Airport, Lebanon.

AA

Search and rescue teams moved from Taiwan to Türkiye to participate in search and rescue efforts after the earthquake.

AA

After the devastating earthquake, the people of Osmaniye started to settle in tents set up by AFAD.

IHA

A commando team consisting of 23 personnel was dispatched from Sinop to the earthquake area in order to support the search and rescue efforts.

AA

After the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş, Georgia decided to send a search and rescue team of 60 people to Türkiye.

IHA

AA

A Hellenic Air Force C-130, carrying members of a Disaster Response Special Unit who will fly to Türkiye to help in the aftermath of the earthquake, departs from the military airport of Elefsina, Greece, Feb. 6, 2023.

REUTERS

A Hellenic Air Force C-130, carrying members of a Disaster Response Special Unit who will fly to Türkiye to help in the aftermath of the earthquake, getting ready to depart, military airport of Elefsina, Greece, Feb. 6, 2023.

REUTERS

Two Romanian military aircraft will take 58 rescuers and 4 specialized dogs to Türkiye, as well as the materials necessary for their mission, which will support the efforts of the Turkish authorities to search for survivors in the areas affected by the latest earthquakes, at the military airbase no. 90, in Otopeni, near Bucharest, Romania,

EPA

Civil society activists light candles during a ceremony to remember the victims of a powerful earthquake in Türkiye, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

EPA

Polish firefighters prepare to depart for a rescue operation after the earthquake, at the Rescue and Fire Fighting Unit No. 9 in Lodz, Poland.

EPA

AA

AA

After the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş, Ankara Metropolitan Municipality started an aid campaign to reach the earthquake victims. Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, sent 205 vehicles and 469 personnel to the region in a show of support.

AA

Taiwanese search and rescue team members getting ready to depart for Türkiye.

AA

AA

Members of the Dutch search and rescue team USAR arrive at Eindhoven Air Base to board a cargo plane with necessary equipment departing for Türkiye, which has been hit by a massive earthquake.

AFP

After the earthquakes, Albania sent a team of 7 vehicles and 53 people, including health and search and rescue personnel, to Türkiye.

IHA

IHA

Swiss experts and rescuers with service dogs prepare before flying to earthquake-hit Türkiye, at Zurich Airport, Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 6, 2023

EPA

RECOMMENDED