Türkiye mourns after pair of earthquakes devastate SE

A pair of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes shook southeastern Türkiye, destroying homes, roads infrastructure and parts of cities, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,651 people and leaving at least 11,119 others injured.
Rescue workers and volunteers conduct search and rescue operations in the rubble of a collapsed building, in Diyarbakır.
The Czech Republic sent a search and rescue team to Türkiye due to the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş. Firefighters affiliated with specially trained search and rescue teams to search for people in the wreckage set off from Leos Janacek Airport in Ostrava, Czech Republic after loading the necessary equipment on the plane.
Two Romanian military aircraft will take 58 rescuers and 4 specialized dogs to Türkiye, as well as the materials necessary for their mission, which will support the efforts of the Turkish authorities to search for survivors in the areas affected by the latest earthquakes, at the military airbase no. 90, in Otopeni, near Bucharest, Romania,