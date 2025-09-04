Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania's latest film, "The Voice of Hind Rajab," premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday to a standing ovation.

The audience’s applause lasted more than 22 minutes.

Executive producers Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara joined the standing ovation, congratulating the filmmakers and cast, who held up a picture of Hind during the applause.

The film recounts the events of Jan. 29, 2024, when the 5-year-old was the sole survivor of a car struck by Israeli forces while trying to escape with her family in Gaza.

During the attack, Hind made a desperate phone call to Red Crescent volunteers, pleading for help. Volunteers tried to maintain contact and summon an ambulance, but both the vehicle and the girl were hit before help could arrive.

Speaking after the screening, Ben Hania said: "A film like this had to be made because too often the news reminds us of facts we forget and sometimes shows us a world that has been denied the power to speak. The voice of this five-year-old girl, Hind, is ultimately that of Gaza asking for help."

The film aims to amplify Hind’s voice and depict the suffering of Gaza, reminding audiences of the tragedy.

Competing for the Golden Lion, Venice’s top prize and one of the most prestigious awards in world cinema, the film moved audiences and critics alike, drawing widespread emotional reactions.

The premiere attracted several high-profile supporters, including Brad Pitt, Alfonso Cuarón and Jonathan Glazer.