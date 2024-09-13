The Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) was forced to censor the North American premiere of the documentary "Russians at War” on Thursday, bowing to threats and protests putting the public at risk, as well as pressure from Canadian politicians with a Ukrainian heritage.

The film, shot by Russian Canadian director Anastasia Trofimova, which follows Russian soldiers from their homes to the front lines of the Ukraine war, has created a hailstorm of protests from several groups as well as threats.

"Effective immediately, TIFF is forced to pause all upcoming screenings of ‘Russians at War,'” TIFF officials posted on X.

The decision not to screen the film as planned on Friday, Saturday and Sunday comes one day after TIFF officials said the production would go ahead.

"We have been made aware of significant threats to festival operations and public safety,” a TIFF statement reported by the Globe and Mail.

"While we stand firm on our statement shared yesterday, this decision has been made to ensure the safety of all festival guests, staff and volunteers.”

The decision also comes after TVOntario (TVO), Ontario’s public broadcaster, who helped with the film's funding, pulled its support.

Organizers said that while the film’s showings have been canceled, they supported "civil discourse” and would screen the production "when it is safe to do so.”

Politics also played a role in the censoring.

Ukraine’s consul-general in Toronto, Oleh Nikolenko, claimed the film glosses over the "war crimes" committed by the Russians.

Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, whose maternal grandparents were both born in Ukraine, told reporters Tuesday that she had "grave concerns” about the film, the Globe and Mail reported.

Two Canadian senators of Ukrainian descent also called for TIFF to cancel the showings.

However, in a post on X, Sean Farnel, the film’s consulting producer, called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to "fully investigate this affront, from within a sovereign government to our democratic values in a free media.”