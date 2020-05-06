United States actor Tom Cruise plans to shoot a film in space aboard the International Space Station (ISS), in collaboration with the U.S. space agency NASA.

"NASA is excited to work with Tom Cruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA's ambitious plans a reality," he tweeted.

Trade publication Deadline.com earlier reported Cruise wanted to involve Elon Musk's private space travel company SpaceX on the project.

The planned film is not connected to the "Mission: Impossible" series, and there is no studio onboard yet, according to the report.

Shooting of "Mission: Impossible 7" in Italy, starring Cruise, was stopped in February due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The cinematic release of the "Top Gun" sequel, also starring Cruise, was postponed to December.