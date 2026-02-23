A Tourette syndrome sufferer has apologized after shouting a racial during the BAFTA awards, saying he was “deeply mortified” about what he was caused by an “involuntary tic”.

John Davidson, who inspired a BAFTA-winning film, was heard shouting the N-word as "Sinners" actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan, who are both black, presented an award for special visual effects at the Sunday night ceremony.

"I am, and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning," Davidson, who is the real-life inspiration behind the film "I Swear", said in a statement to the PA news agency.

He added that he "chose" to leave the auditorium during the ceremony "as I was aware of the distress my tics were causing."

"I have spent my life trying to support and empower the Tourette's community and to teach empathy, kindness and understanding from others and I will continue to do so," he said.

British actor Robert Aramayo triumphed over established stars Timothee Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio to win the best actor prize for his portrayal of Davidson, whose life in a small Scottish town was irrevocably changed by the condition.

The British film awards meanwhile apologized for the "very offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many", after a clip of the racial slur being shouted at the Sunday ceremony went viral and sparked backlash online.

"Tourette Syndrome causes involuntary verbal tics, that the individual has no control over," the British Academy of Film and Television Arts said.

"Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the time, and we apologize unreservedly to them, and to all those impacted."

BBC apology

Actor Alan Cumming, the ceremony's host, apologized for the language viewers may have heard during the broadcast.

The BBC also apologized for not editing the offending language out of its broadcast, which was shown on a two-hour delay on Sunday evening.

It was edited out of the version on the BBC's streaming service on Monday morning.

"We apologize that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer," the news organization said.

A spokesperson for the charity Tourettes Action said it "deeply" understood the offence and harm caused by racial slurs.

But they said it was "vital that the public understands a fundamental truth about Tourette syndrome -- tics are involuntary. They are not a reflection of a person's beliefs, intentions or character.

"People with Tourette's can say words or phrases they do not mean, do not endorse and feel great distress about afterwards," the spokesperson added.

The charity added it was "incredibly proud" of Davidson and others involved in the film.