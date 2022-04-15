The upcoming movie of Swedish director Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness,” will be in competition for the Palme d’Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where it will premiere.
A co-production of TRT, Turkey's main public broadcaster, the film is among the 18 contenders chosen for the main selection of the festival.
As in his previous films, Östlund satirizes human nature in his latest movie, which he shot after his internationally successful films “Force Majeure” and “The Square.”
The Turkish, Swedish, French, American, English, Swiss and Greek coproduction tells the story of Carl and Yaya. It follows the event that the young model couple experiences after taking a trip on a super luxury ship with billionaire passengers.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.