The upcoming movie of Swedish director Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness,” will be in competition for the Palme d’Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where it will premiere.

A co-production of TRT, Turkey's main public broadcaster, the film is among the 18 contenders chosen for the main selection of the festival.

Ruben Östlund during the filming of "Triangle of Sadness." (AA Photo)

As in his previous films, Östlund satirizes human nature in his latest movie, which he shot after his internationally successful films “Force Majeure” and “The Square.”

The Turkish, Swedish, French, American, English, Swiss and Greek coproduction tells the story of Carl and Yaya. It follows the event that the young model couple experiences after taking a trip on a super luxury ship with billionaire passengers.