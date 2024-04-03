Renowned producer, director and entrepreneur Türker Inanoğlu, who has been unwell for some time, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 88 in the hospital where he was admitted.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy expressed his condolences on social media regarding the passing of Inanoğlu, a prominent figure in Turkish cinema known for his significant contributions to the industry.

"With deep sorrow, I have learned of the passing of Türker Inanoğlu, a pioneer of Turkish cinema, director, screenwriter, producer and recipient of the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award," the message read.

Born in Karabük in 1936, Türker Inanoğlu ventured into the world of cinema in 1957 while studying at the former Tatbiki Fine Arts High School, working as an assistant director.

Having served as an assistant to famous directors such as Ömer Lütfi Akad and Nişan Hançer, Inanoğlu began his directing career in 1959 with the film "Senden Ayrı Yaşayamam" ("I Can't Live Without You").

In 1960, Inanoğlu established his own film production company named Erler Film.

In a short period, Inanoğlu took on the production and direction of numerous films. In 1979, he founded the National Video Film Inc., introducing Türkiye to video and pioneering video cassette distribution for the first time in the country.

Subsequently, in 1985, he established the National Radio Television studio, where he contributed to numerous television productions.

Inanoğlu's television program "Icraatın Içinden" ("From the Action") on Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT became significant in Turkish political history and television broadcasting. Then-Prime Minister Turgut Özal appeared on the program monthly to inform the public about the government's actions.

Leaving his mark on the era of private television channels, Inanoğlu founded ATV in 1994, one of Türkiye's first private television channels.

Inanoğlu, owner of Atlas Cinema in Beyoğlu, Kent Cinema in Şişli, and Boğaziçi Cinemas in Kavacık, opened the Türker Inanoğlu Maslak Show Center (TIM) in 2005.

Throughout his career, Inanoğlu produced 84 films and series, directing 71 of them. He left an indelible mark on Turkish television with memorable productions such as "Cennet Mahallesi," "Arka Sokaklar" and "Akasya Durağı," which he produced in recent years.