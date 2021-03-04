Japanese man saves forgotten cats in Fukushima's nuclear zone

A decade ago, Sakae Kato stayed behind to rescue cats abandoned by neighbors who fled the radiation clouds belching from the nearby Fukushima nuclear plant. He would not leave.

Sakae Kato lies in bed next to Charm, a cat who he rescued five years ago who is infected with feline leukemia virus, at his home in a restricted zone in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, Feb. 20, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)