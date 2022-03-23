Anadolu University's Department of Cartoon and Animation, founded by the university's Faculty of Fine Arts as the first of its kind in Turkey, continues to produce highly qualified graduates. In fact, the area of study is one of the most preferred departments in the country.

Anadolu University is a reputed public institute of higher education in Eskişehir in northwestern Turkey whose Faculty of Communication Sciences is considered the best in the country and one of the best in Europe.

Students from Anadolu University work on their drawings, Eskişehir, Turkey, March 23, 2022. (IHA Photo)

The animation courses at Anadolu University date back to 1988. Up until 1990, the department operated under the Applied Fine Arts School. Marking its 32nd year in the field, the department continues to make significant contributions to the cartoon and animation industry in Turkey and to achieve global success with its innovative projects.

The department was established when computer animation was not yet available and programs for traditional animation style creation were used.

Since 1992 and with the participation of professor Hikmet Sofuoğlu, two- and three-dimensional computer animations began to be integrated into the department. Sofuoğlu was a student at the Faculty of Fine Arts during its establishment and then continued his studies as a faculty member and head of the Department of Cartoon and Animation. The students carry their professor's tradition.

The department's educational program continues to expand, with its lecturers and students working on both local and international projects.

As in all departments of the faculty of fine arts, students interested in enrolling must pass an exam. During the examination, the candidates are tested on their productivity and design talent. The candidate list is then narrowed even further based on drawing ability and creative approaches.

In addition to the detailed theoretical education, the department provides many opportunities for students to improve themselves, making use of the latest technological developments and programs.

The department features one studio for traditional animation and two studios for computer animation. In addition, thanks to the project realized with the support of BEBKA and Anadolu University in 2014, the motion capture studio, where drawings can be placed directly on the screen with a pen, was installed. The department also offers students facilities such as a render farm, a 4K cinematic camera and a 3D printing machine.

Having made significant contributions to animation in Turkey, the graduates of the department continue to gain success by working in concept design, modeling and animation of leading digital game companies. They proudly represent both their departments and universities by achieving phenomenal success in their careers.

Onur Şentürk, a graduate of Anadolu University's Cartoon and Animation Department, designed and directed the credits of the film "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," while Murat Kılıç worked on “007 James Bond: No Time to Die” and Kubilay Kocaoğlu's Oscar-winning "Gravity" and "Sherlock Holmes: Shadow Plays."