Turkey's International Migration Film Festival on Tuesday announced the jury members for its feature films category.

The organizers said celebrated Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan will head a seven-member international jury board.

Among the jury members are American actor and director Danny Lebern Glover, Bosnian actor Emir Hadzihafizbegovic, Chinese-American actress Joan Chen, Danish film director Lone Scherfig, three-time Oscar-winning British costume designer Sandy Powell and Iranian actor Shahab Hosseini, who won the best actor award at Cannes in 2016.

The best film will be awarded prizemoney of 15,000 euros ($17,000).

Eight films will vie in the category during the festival, which will be held online from June 14 to 21. A closing and awards ceremony on the last day will end the festival.

More than 50 films will be screened online during the festival, according to the organizers.

The festival, of which Anadolu Agency (AA) is the global communications partner, is supported by Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry and is organized by the Interior Ministry under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency.