Pandemic art: COVID-19 as depicted in murals

James Kiriva, 35, who took the initiative to educate his community about the importance of taking precautions to curb the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, walks around dressed as a skeleton to spread his message in English and Swahili, past an informational mural, in the Kibera low-income neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, April 13, 2021.
