PHOTO GALLERY
photogallery

Pandemic art: COVID-19 as depicted in murals

by agencies Jan 13, 2022 12:31 pm +03 +03:00

A woman walks past a mural depicting a white dove parachuting COVID-19 vaccine vials, posted near the Italian Health Ministry Headquarters in Rome, Italy, April 4, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Motorcycle riders are seen near a mural promoting awareness of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 1, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a coronavirus-themed mural as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia, Feb. 21, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Mohammad Ayudha/via Reuters)

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a mural promoting awareness of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 24, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A COVID-19-themed mural decorates a boarded up business in Santa Monica, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a mural on a street, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, Jan. 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The Veleta sisters, daughters of Antonio Veleta, 42, who died from the coronavirus disease, participate in painting a mural in honor of the people who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman on a mobility scooter drives past a mural praising the NHS (National Health Service) amidst the continuation of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, March 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A COVID-19-themed mural reads "You Can't Quarantine Love," outside of a restaurant. Los Angeles County has announced a new stay-home order as coronavirus cases surge out of control in the nation's most populous county, in Santa Monica, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020.

(AP Photo)

People wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Rome's Trastevere neighborhood, Nov. 24, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A worker adds finishing touches to giant mural tribute to frontline workers in the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic outside a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A bus passes a mural of a couple kissing while wearing face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Caracas, Venezuela, March 24, 2021,

(AP Photo)

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a mural supporting staff of the National Health Service (NHS) amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Jan. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People walk past a mural, by Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra, featuring children wearing masks with religious symbols from Islam, Buddhism, Christianity, Judaism and Hinduism, amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 7, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A laborer carrying goods on his handcart looks at an artist painting a mural of Marilyn Monroe and the Statue of Liberty wearing face masks to spread awareness for the prevention of the coronavirus in Mumbai, India, March. 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Pedestrians walk past a coronavirus information mural on a street in Mombasa, Kenya, Sept. 27, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A man walks past a coronavirus-themed mural in Jakarta, Indonesia on Dec. 28, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A woman waits in line for a free, rapid COVID-19 test at a bus station decorated with a mural showing testing in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A man walks past a Covid-19 Coronavirus awareness mural in Chennai, Dec. 16, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

James Kiriva, 35, who took the initiative to educate his community about the importance of taking precautions to curb the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, walks around dressed as a skeleton to spread his message in English and Swahili, past an informational mural, in the Kibera low-income neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, April 13, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Police officers wearing protective face masks walk past a thank you mural for the NHS as they follow an anti-lockdown protest march, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, Oct. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman walks past a mural depicting a frontline worker amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dublin, Ireland, Jan. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People wearing protective face masks walk past a mural by Greek visual artist Hambas, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece, Oct. 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment passes by a frontliner mural outside a clinic, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct. 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People walk past a mural, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Manchester, Britain, Oct. 19, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pass a mural dedicated to healthcare workers, in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Oct. 30, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

