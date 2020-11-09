The Turkish capital Ankara will host the 11th Italian Film Week between Nov. 11 and 17, the Italian embassy said Friday.

According to an embassy statement, the films will be screened both virtually and at Ankara's Modern Arts Center in the Çankaya Municipality.

The embassy on its website said they hope to share a message of strength, given the difficult times the world is currently facing and has carefully chosen this year's films.

The event program includes Turkish director Ferzan Özpetek's "La Dea Fortuna" ("The Goddess of Fortune"), Guido Chiesa's "Cambio Tutto!" ("Say It Loud"), Matteo Garrone's "Pinocchio", Emiliano Corapi's "L'amore a Domicilio" ("Love Under House Arrest"), Alessandro Siani’s "Il Giorno Piu Bello Del Mondo" ("The Most Beautiful Day In The World"), Guido Lombardi's "Il ladro di giorni" ("Stolen Days"), as well as Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo's "Favolacce" ("Bad Tales").

All films will have Turkish and English subtitles and will also be available on the Italian embassy's website.