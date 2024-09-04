The Turkish film industry played a significant role in the international film festival held in Moscow, Russia. The Moscow Film Week, from Aug. 23 to 28, featured filmmakers, directors, screenwriters, actors and industry representatives from over 40 countries.

The event showcased historical and contemporary films from participating countries, with a notable focus on Russia's films. During the Q&A sessions, the highest interest was shown by participants from Türkiye.

Moscow Culture Minister Alexey Fursin described the event’s purpose: "Films have no borders. We believe that countries will grow closer by creating joint films. We can develop many collaborations with Turkish filmmakers. We know that we can work together on joint projects and are excited to collaborate with leading figures in the Turkish film industry."

The opening of what is set to become the world’s largest outdoor film set, located within Moscow’s borders, was also announced during the event. The film studio, which will be under construction until 2030 and will cover 11 million square meters, will host filmmakers from around the globe to shoot their scripts. Russian officials also plan to implement numerous collaborative projects within this film shooting area.