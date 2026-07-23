Turkish director Ferit Karahan's new film "Djinn Wedding" has been selected for the 2026 Platform program, the Toronto International Film Festival's only competitive section, where it will make its world premiere.

Produced with the support of the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry's General Directorate of Cinema, the film tells the story of four siblings who reunite after many years in a remote village in Anatolia for their sisters' wedding.

The film stars Demet Özdemir, Kaan Yıldırım, Ilhan Şen, Helin Kandemir and Sarp Bozkurt in the leading roles. The cast also includes Evliya Aykan, Tuba Ünsal, Baki Davrak, Erol Babaoğlu, Kubilay Çamlıdağ, Mine Çayıroğlu, Hakan Salınmış, Barış Hacıhan, Gürhan Altundaşar, Deniz Barut and Hasibe Eren.

A co-production by Ferit Karahan Films, Arya Yapım, Royal Pictures and Maya Films, the film is produced by Ferit Karahan, Kanat Doğramacı, Berkin Kaya and Gülistan Acet Karahan.

Serdar Özdemir serves as the cinematographer, while Selin Girgin is the art director.