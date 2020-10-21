Quality Turkish films, coproduced by public broadcaster TRT, which have received important awards at international festivals, continue to participate in festivals. “Kovan” (“The Hive”) will compete at Germany’s 54th Hof International Film Festival, 17th Hong Kong Asian Film Festival (HKAFF), 30th Norway’s Films From the South Festival (FFSF) and 18th Bangladesh’s Dhaka Film Festival while “Flaşbellek” (“Flash Memory”) will vie at the 42nd Montpellier (CINEMED) Film Festival in France. Besides, “Bir Düş Gördüm” (“I Had A Dream”) will take place in the competition of the 44th Sao Paulo Film Festival in Brazil.

“Kovan,” which was the opening film of the eighth Chelsea Film Festival in New York, left the festival with a total of six awards this year. Directed by Eylem Kaftan, the film won the Grand Prix award, the Best Film Award as well as Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Picture, Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actor awards. The film, the first feature by the director, tells the story of a woman who moves from Germany to Turkey’s northeastern province of Artvin after her mother becomes ill. She starts to learn about beekeeping and becomes a beekeeper.

"Kovan" stars Meryem Uzerli in the lead role. (AA PHOTO)

"Flaşbellek" is written and directed by veteran director Derviş Zaim. Premiered at the Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival this year, the movie tells the story of a wounded regime soldier during the war in Syria who takes action by risking his life as a result of events he has witnessed.

“Bir Düş Gördüm,” directed by Murat Çeri, won the Best Cinematography and Best Costume Design awards at the Scandinavia Film Festival held in Helsinki this year. The movie focuses on the story of an 8-year-old child named Tarık. In a car accident, his father dies and loses his memory. His mother is in a coma in the hospital. Since he has no one, he is sent to the village with his grandparents. Tarık does not remember anything but dreams constantly. He develops a connection with a little donkey that also lost its mother in a car accident in the village.