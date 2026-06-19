A film adaptation is in development based on the life story of Engin Arslan, a man from Manisa, western Türkiye, whose 13-month detention in Damascus following an attempt to travel to Palestine is set to be brought to the screen.

The adaptation rights to Arslan’s life story have been acquired by producers Melik Akkaya and Ceyhan Aksoy. The project has entered its early pre-production phase.

Arslan left his home on Oct. 11, 2023, driven by what was described as a sense of moral responsibility in response to long-standing violence, occupation, and destruction in Palestine. After crossing into Syria, he was detained by forces of the Assad government and imprisoned in a facility in Damascus known publicly as the "Filistin Cezaevi" (“Palestine Prison").

He remained in a reportedly 1.5-square-meter cell for 13 months, struggling to survive until his release in December 2024.

The film, titled “Filistin Cezaevi” (“Palestine Prison”), will depict his experience alongside the stories of three strangers from different national backgrounds who cross paths in a confined cell. According to the production team, the narrative will focus on the invisible bonds formed beyond language and identity, as well as a broader search for compassion.

Producers said the project will include on-site research to accurately reflect the historical and geographic context. A team of historians, regional experts and script consultants is expected to travel to Syria in the coming days to conduct fieldwork and meet witnesses familiar with conditions in prisons operated under the Assad government of Bashar al-Assad.

In a statement, producer Melik Akkaya said the film is not intended solely as a detention story but aims to build a universal narrative through interconnected characters and real-life accounts. He added that the historical context behind Arslan’s journey toward Palestine will also be presented using verified news archives.

Akkaya described “Palestine Prison” as a production that explores human stories under the shadow of war and conflict, questioning what it means to be human beyond borders.