The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has announced a significant boost for the Turkish cinema industry, revealing that a total support package of TL 34.56 million ($1.07 million) has been earmarked for 147 projects. This decision comes following a thorough evaluation carried out by a committee comprised of representatives from within the cinema sector.

Breaking down the allocation, the ministry is set to channel TL 1.84 million toward 23 screenplay and dialogue writing projects. Additionally, TL 3.85 million will be directed to 28 short film production endeavors, while nine short animation film production projects will receive TL 935,000. Notably, a substantial sum of TL 27.94 million has been allocated to support 87 domestic film screening projects, underlining the government's commitment to nurturing and promoting local cinematic talent.

Furthermore, the ministry's evaluation process has been thorough and comprehensive. While documentary film production applications underwent scrutiny in April, other categories such as post-production, distribution and promotion, initial feature-length fiction film production, coproduction and feature-length cinema film production will undergo evaluation in May.

In addition to project-specific support, the ministry is extending its assistance to the infrastructure of cinema halls across various provinces. A substantial amount of TL 27.94 million has been earmarked for 108 cinema halls, aiming to enhance accessibility and the overall cinema-going experience for audiences nationwide.

With these measures in place, the ministry says it aims to foster a thriving cinema industry, one that not only celebrates Türkiye's rich cultural heritage but also paves the way for innovation and excellence on the global stage.